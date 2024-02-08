Analysts Set América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Target Price at $22.40

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get América Móvil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on América Móvil

Hedge Funds Weigh In On América Móvil

América Móvil Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 219.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.