Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target at $13.67

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Enhabit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHAB

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.31 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enhabit

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Enhabit by 404.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Enhabit during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About Enhabit

(Get Free Report

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.