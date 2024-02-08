Analysts Set Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $64.29

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hibbett

Hibbett Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $785.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.75. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $73.74.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.