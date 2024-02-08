Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Price Target at $106.67

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after buying an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after buying an additional 364,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,477 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

