Analyzing NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Medigus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $1.95 million 16.46 -$11.86 million ($0.65) -1.91 Medigus $91.86 million N/A -$9.81 million N/A N/A

Medigus has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

18.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medigus shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Medigus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Medigus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -607.27% -198.70% -154.43% Medigus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Medigus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Medigus 0 0 1 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.42%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Medigus.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medigus has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medigus beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops, produces, and markets miniaturized imaging equipment, and visualization solutions; electric vehicles; and wireless vehicle battery charging technologies. Medigus Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

