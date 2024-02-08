Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $23.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

NLY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

