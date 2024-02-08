Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 241.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 106.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $345,845.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,414.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,542. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,559. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $42.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.15.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

DV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

