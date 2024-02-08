Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Z shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Z traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 522,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,231. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $50,135.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares in the company, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

