Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.19. The stock had a trading volume of 267,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

