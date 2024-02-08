Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $39.79. 9,170,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,448,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

