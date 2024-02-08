Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.97. 2,495,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

