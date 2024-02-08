Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 643 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,273,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,371,000 after purchasing an additional 745,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $2,300,710,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $384.08. 456,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,042. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $393.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,991. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.