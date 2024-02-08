Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,721,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,405,000 after purchasing an additional 156,945 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,501,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after acquiring an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paylocity Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of PCTY stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 372,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $139.40 and a one year high of $232.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.
