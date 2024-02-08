Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,582.54.

Read Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $36.74 on Thursday, hitting $3,745.66. 77,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,464.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,752.11.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.