Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $147,208,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Booking
In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Booking stock traded up $36.74 on Thursday, hitting $3,745.66. 77,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,942. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,464.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,190.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,331.23 and a one year high of $3,752.11.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
