Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Wingstop by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 506,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.38. 116,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.11. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 127.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.65. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $298.18.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

