Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,973. The company has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 207.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.17 and a 200-day moving average of $267.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $371.72.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

