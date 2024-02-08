Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,042. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.