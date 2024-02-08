Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 797 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 797 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after acquiring an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after acquiring an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.19.

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,869. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

