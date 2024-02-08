Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Etsy Stock Up 1.1 %
Etsy stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy
About Etsy
Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Etsy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.