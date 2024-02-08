Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Up 1.1 %

Etsy stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.06. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.