Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,015,000 after acquiring an additional 837,623 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,550,000 after acquiring an additional 436,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $224,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 223,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,816. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $70.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $653,955.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,761,039. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.