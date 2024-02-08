ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Reduced by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 955,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.54. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

