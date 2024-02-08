AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $237.99

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.99 and last traded at $236.06, with a volume of 38645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7,779.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.03.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Further Reading

