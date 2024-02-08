Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shayne & Jacobs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $3,614,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,627,000 after buying an additional 43,559 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 24,392 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 31.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded up $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $173.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,013,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $178.40. The stock has a market cap of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

