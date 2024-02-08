Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 571 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,565,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

