Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 932 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.60. 6,838,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,039,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

