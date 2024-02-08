Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 69,200 iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Strategy ETF (BATS:IAUF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Gold Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 176.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 2,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 10,677.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Strategy ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.58. 2,891 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

The iShares Gold Strategy ETF (IAUF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Gold index. The fund follows an index that provides exposure to the price performance of gold by holding gold futures and gold ETPs. IAUF was launched on Jun 6, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

