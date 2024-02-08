Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 10,466 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $334.26. 705,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $334.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

