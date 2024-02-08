Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

ISRG stock traded down $5.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $385.68. The stock had a trading volume of 377,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,268. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $392.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $345.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,935 shares of company stock valued at $17,848,355 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.