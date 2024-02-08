Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 109,396 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 109,396 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,521.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $559.18. 1,849,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

