Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 17,258 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.35. 475,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.52. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

