Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,472 Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,018. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1-year low of $147.01 and a 1-year high of $300.01. The stock has a market cap of $362.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

