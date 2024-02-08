Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,869 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chord Energy during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chord Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,128 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $154.80. 237,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its 200-day moving average is $160.33.

CHRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

