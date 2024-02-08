Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,498 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 10.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2,283.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 148,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 64.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 559 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $92,514.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,760 shares of company stock worth $7,794,178. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.15. 123,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,968. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.19 and a 12-month high of $176.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

