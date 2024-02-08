Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.40. The company had a trading volume of 272,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.41 and a 200-day moving average of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.89 and a 12-month high of $134.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

