Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $29.42, but opened at $31.02. Aramark shares last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 677,206 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aramark

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Aramark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Aramark by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Aramark by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period.

Aramark Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Aramark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.