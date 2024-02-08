ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Increased to $159.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $153.00 to $159.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCB

ArcBest Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $140.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average of $111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.45.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total transaction of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 45.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 461.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 161.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.