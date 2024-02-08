Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,880,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,811 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,806,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,280,000 after acquiring an additional 224,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,116,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,353,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,739,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

