Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.48

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $139.48 and last traded at $136.54, with a volume of 96528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

