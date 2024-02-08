Argent Trust Co Buys 1,500 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $66.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

