Argent Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Argent Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBNK opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $47.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $919.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

