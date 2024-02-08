Argent Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 791.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

