Argent Trust Co Has $273,000 Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after buying an additional 2,650,959 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Baxter International by 1.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,938,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its stake in Baxter International by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 672,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 838,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 18.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of BAX opened at $39.38 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.26.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

