Argent Trust Co Invests $221,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $1,080,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MODG. Stephens downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,500.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 4,775 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $60,212.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,308.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas bought 4,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,500.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,775 shares of company stock worth $228,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

MODG opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $24.73.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

