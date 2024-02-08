Argent Trust Co Purchases Shares of 888 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 27.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Biogen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.17.

Biogen Stock Down 2.0 %

BIIB stock opened at $240.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

