Argent Trust Co Sells 1,051 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Argent Trust Co lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,738,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,675,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 508,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after buying an additional 266,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,158,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

LECO stock opened at $226.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.36 and a twelve month high of $228.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

