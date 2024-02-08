Argent Trust Co Sells 8,133 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,133 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. Evercore ISI cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.