Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $277.76 and last traded at $276.99, with a volume of 780387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.05.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $4,125,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,139.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.34.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

