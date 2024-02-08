ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Announces Earnings Results

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.
ARM Trading Up 56.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 43.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,037,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 70.40. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 126.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,840,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,479,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARM
ARM Company Profile
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARM
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.