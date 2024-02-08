ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Announces Earnings Results

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ARM Trading Up 56.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded up 43.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 120.30. The stock had a trading volume of 78,037,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,911,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 70.40. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 126.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,118,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,840,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,479,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 72.41.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

