Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.34. 325,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

