Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.2 billion. Arrow Electronics also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.39. The stock had a trading volume of 36,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,624. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $108.77 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,002,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

